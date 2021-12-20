President Erdogan says new measures will keep the Turkish people safe from high costs.

President Erdogan says new measures will continue to protect the Turkish public from high costs.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the government is presenting a new financial option for citizens’ savings to alleviate concerns about exchange rates.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

On Monday, the Turkish president announced new measures to keep his promise of protecting the Turkish people from rising living costs.

After chairing a Cabinet meeting in Ankara, Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared that no Turkish citizen will have to move their savings from the Turkish lira to a foreign currency.

According to Erdogan, the government is introducing a new financial option for citizens’ savings to assuage their concerns about exchange rates, which have recently reached new highs.

“Exporting companies that are having trouble presenting prices due to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates will be given an exchange rate future by the Central Bank,” he explained.

He also stated that stoppage (deductions) on company dividend payments will be reduced to 10%.

In order to increase the appeal of the personal pension system, the state subsidy rate will be increased significantly from 5% to 30%, he said.

Erdogan’s announcement comes as the government pursues its “new economic model,” which emphasizes opposition to high interest rates, despite rising prices and soaring exchange rates.

Government officials have blamed high prices on hoarders and global factors, claiming that exchange rates ignore Turkey’s strong economic fundamentals.

According to Erdogan, the benefits of Turkey’s new approach will become apparent in the next three to six months.