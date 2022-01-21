President Erdogan says Turkey is prepared to mediate between Russia and Ukraine.

President Erdogan says Turkey is willing to act as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine.

According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ankara has good relations with both Moscow and Kyiv.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

“Unrest in the region will not be tolerated by us.”

After Friday prayers, he told reporters, “We want peace to prevail, and we’re ready to do our part.”

Any occupation or outbreak of war, he warned, poses a grave threat to regional peace.

Erdogan stated that he will visit Kyiv soon, with a trip to Moscow also being a possibility.

Diplomatic efforts to de-escalate rising tensions between Russia and the West are continuing, with all eyes on the Russia-Ukraine border and frontline territories once again.

Russia is accused of amassing more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s border, raising fears in the West that Moscow is planning another military offensive against its former Soviet ally.

The Kremlin has dismissed Western claims of an impending invasion, claiming that its forces are conducting drills.