President Erdogan says Turkey will soon ensure price and currency rate stability.

Turkey’s president said on Saturday that, in the not-too-distant future, the country’s current price movements and currency fluctuations will be brought under control and stabilized.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during an opening ceremony in the southeastern province of Siirt that the government will always support producers and those who provide employment with low-interest loans.

“We will relieve our low-income people a little more by setting the minimum wage at a level that will compensate for losses,” Erdogan said, referring to next year’s minimum wage, which is set to be determined this month.

He claimed that the country’s Central Bank reserves have increased dramatically from (dollar)27.5 billion to (dollar)126 billion during his Justice and Development (AK) Party’s nearly two decades in power.

Turkey’s recent interest rate cuts have been accompanied by price increases and a depreciation of the country’s currency, the Turkish lira.

The rate cuts, Erdogan claims, are part of his “new economic model” and a “war of economic liberation” for Turkey.

“Interest rates are the cause, inflation is the result,” Erdogan said, promising that his policies will result in high growth and widespread prosperity.