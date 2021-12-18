President Erdogan says Turkey will soon ensure price and currency rate stability.

President Erdogan says Turkey will soon achieve price and currency rate stability.

According to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the government will always back producers and those who create jobs.

Turkey’s president said on Saturday that the country’s current price movements and currency fluctuations will hopefully be brought under control in the not-too-distant future.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during an opening ceremony in the southeastern province of Siirt that the government will always support producers and those who provide jobs with low-interest loans.

“We will relieve our low-income people a little more by setting the minimum wage at a level that will compensate for losses,” Erdogan said of next year’s minimum wage, which will be determined this month.

He claimed that the country’s Central Bank reserves have risen dramatically from (dollar)27.5 billion to (dollar)126 billion during his Justice and Development (AK) Party’s nearly two decades in power.

Turkey’s recent interest rate cuts have resulted in price increases and a depreciation of the Turkish lira, the country’s currency.

The rate cuts, according to Erdogan, are part of his “new economic model” and a “war of economic liberation” for Turkey.

“Interest rates are the cause, inflation is the result,” Erdogan said, promising that his policies would result in high growth and widespread prosperity.