President Erdogan says Turkish fighter jets will leave the hangar in 2023.

ANKARA (Ankara)

The first indigenous combat aircraft from Turkiye will take to the skies in 2023, according to the country’s president.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a mass opening ceremony of 16 factories that will operate in the Space and Aerospace Industry Zone in the capital Ankara, an engineering hub for manufacturing the groundbreaking jet fighter, that the plane will make its first flight in 2025.

“After successfully completing its test procedures, it will take its place in the skies as the Turkish Air Force’s strike force in 2029,” Erdogan said.

Erdogan stated that the project’s 2,300 engineers will work out of this hub.

Turkey is one of only ten countries in the world that can design and build their own warships, as well as one of the top three drone producers, according to Erdogan.

Erdogan boasted that the number of defense industry projects in Turkiye has surpassed 750 in the last two decades under his Justice and Development (AK) Party’s rule.

Erdogan claimed that the company’s budget increased to (dollar)75 billion and its annual turnover to (dollar)10 billion.