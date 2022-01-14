President Erdogan says Turkiye is one of ten countries that can design, build, and maintain warships on their own.

Turkiye is one of ten countries capable of designing, building, and maintaining warships on a national level, according to President Erdogan.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

At the Istanbul Maritime Shipyard, Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the commissioning ceremony of the TCG Ufuk, an indigenously built testing and training ship.

“Our country’s first reconnaissance ship, Ufuk, was built using national engineering capabilities,” Erdogan said, noting that Turkiye had made significant progress in key defense industry projects this year.

The TCG Ufuk is a corvette that was built by Turkey’s defense industry and is the newest addition to the country’s security forces.

Under extreme weather and sea conditions, the vessel can cruise nonstop for 45 days, including through international waters.

Erdogan said in his speech that Turkiye had become “a playmaker in its region and a country that spoils the dirty games” of other actors as a result of its defense industry purchases and advancements.

“We’ve sold 180 naval platforms to 25 countries so far,” he added.

“Our eyes are on space,” Erdogan said in reference to the country’s space-related efforts.

In space, we continue to develop both launch systems and satellite systems.”