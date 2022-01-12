President Erdogan says Turkiye will revisit inflation and the labor situation in July.

In July, Turkiye will reexamine inflation and worker conditions, according to President Erdogan.

According to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the government will protect the country from the burden of unfair price increases this summer.

Turkish officials will reassess the situation of workers in the middle of this year, in light of inflation, according to the country’s president.

“This coming July, we will reevaluate the situation of our workers by looking at the inflation rate and the conditions,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the Justice and Development (AK) Party’s parliamentary group.

Erdogan made the remarks just weeks after announcing a 50.4 percent increase in the minimum wage to 4,250 Turkish liras ((dollar)307) beginning in January.

Salaries in the civil service have also been increased by 30.5 percent, and the lowest retirement pension has been increased by 66 percent, from 1,500 Turkish lira to 2,500 Turkish lira ((dollar)180).

“Does not match the realities of our country or economy,” Erdogan said of the current increase in the country’s inflation rate, which is similar to a rise in foreign exchange rates.

“Hopefully, we will be able to reduce this swelling as quickly as possible, preventing our country from being burdened by unfair price increases,” he added.

Consumer prices in Turkiye rose 36.08 percent annually in 2021, the highest rate in 19 years, according to the country’s statistical authority.

Consumer prices rose 21.31 percent year over year in November, according to TurkStat in a routine data release.

Inflation increased by 13.58 percent month over month in December, up from 3.51 percent in November.

Erdogan predicted that Turkiye will begin to see the fruits of its recent economic efforts “in the coming summer months.”

Erdogan said earlier this month that the “worst is behind us” in terms of economic problems that arose after the government pursued a low-interest-rate policy.

“The 100th anniversary of our republic’s founding,” Erdogan said, “will turn into a truly historical turning point and an unforgettable holiday year for Turkiye.”

“We are adamant about getting our country into the economic champions league,” he added.

