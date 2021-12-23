President Erdogan sees anti-Semitism as a crime against humanity.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with members of the Turkish Jewish community and the Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States in Istanbul.

Turkey’s president said on Wednesday that anti-Semitism is a crime against humanity on par with Islamophobia.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, receiving members of the Turkish Jewish community and the Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States (ARIS) at the presidential complex in Ankara, said, “Just as we see Islamophobia as a crime against humanity, we see anti-Semitism as a crime against humanity.”

Among the attendees were Turkey’s Chief Rabbi, Isaak Haleva, Russia’s Chief Rabbi, Berel Lazar, and other leading rabbinic authorities.

Erdogan said: “I do not accept any approach that marginalizes people because of their faith or ethnic origin,” referring to Turkey’s co-hosting of the United Nations General Assembly’s 2005 International Holocaust Remembrance Day resolution and co-presenter of the 2007 decision on the Holocaust’s undeniability.

“Turkish lands have also been a haven of peace for Jews who have been persecuted in different parts of the world throughout history,” he added, noting that Turkey embraced Jews fleeing the Inquisition in 1492.

“We did not allow inhuman ideas such as racism, anti-Semitism, intolerance to other religions to find ground in these lands,” he said, praising the contributions of Jewish citizens to the country’s development, strengthening, and achievement of its goals for centuries.

He also added that “in the fight against Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, and xenophobia, especially in Western countries,” “we must be in solidarity.”

Relationships between Turkey and Israel

“Turkey’s greatest desire is a Middle East where societies of different religions, languages, and ethnicities live together in peace,” Erdogan said, emphasizing the importance of improving the Middle East’s peace and stability environment.

Turkey’s warnings to Israel’s government are intended to ensure that the situation is approached from the standpoint of long-term Middle East peace and stability, he added.

In the meantime, Erdogan said that “relations with Israel in the fields of economy, trade, and tourism are progressing in their own way” despite differences of opinion on Palestine.

“In the context of peace efforts, Israel’s sincere and constructive attitude will undoubtedly contribute to the normalization process.”

