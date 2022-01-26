President Joe Biden avoids questions about student loans, while advocates press for forgiveness.

President Joe Biden’s promise of student loan forgiveness has been pressed by progressive lawmakers and advocates.

During a recent press conference, a reporter asked Biden for an update on the situation, but the president avoided the question.

“If only students could avoid debt the way Biden avoids questions about his broken promises,” Debt Collective organizer Thomas Gokey said.

Mr. Rep.

According to The Hill, Cori Bush (D-Mo.) is one of the lawmakers who has pushed for student loan forgiveness.

“We’re waiting for a clear response from our president, and I don’t believe I’ve heard one yet,” Bush told The Hill.

The payment pause for student loans has been extended from January to February.

Borrowers will have three more months to prepare to repay their loans from March 31 to April 30, 2021.

Nonetheless, pro-forgiveness lawmakers and borrowers have been waiting for Biden to follow through on his promise to forgive (dollar)10,000 in federal student loan debt per eligible borrower.

According to a White House spokesperson, President Obama continues to support Congress providing (dollar)10,000 in student loan relief per borrower.

According to The Hill, the president is still considering taking executive action on loans.

Progressives, such as Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), have advocated for up to (dollar)50,000 in student loan forgiveness as well as executive action by the president.

According to reports, 43 million Americans owe a total of $1.3 trillion in federal student loan debt.

GO HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE HILL.

MORE INFO: