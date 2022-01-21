President Joe Biden inflames tensions in Ukraine by implying that Russia is invited to invade.

By appearing to ‘invite’ Russia to invade Ukraine, President Joe Biden raises tensions in the country.

US PRESIDENT Joe Biden appeared to “invite” Russia to invade Ukraine yesterday, escalating tensions in the country.

Sleepy Joe made a huge gaffe by suggesting that if Russia only made a “minor incursion,” it wouldn’t face crippling sanctions.

Ukraine suspected Biden had made a secret deal with Vladimir Putin after his jaw-dropping gaffe in his first press conference in 78 days.

And, as of last night, the ruthless Russian President appeared almost certain to launch a limited attack, which has always been his preferred option.

“Russia will be held responsible if it invades,” Biden, 79, said.

And it is dependent on what it accomplishes.

“It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and we (NATO) end up fighting over what to do and what not to do.”

“However, if they do what they’re capable of, it’ll be a disaster for Russia if they invade Ukraine further.”

The remark revealed America’s hand in a political poker game that could lead to a third World War.

When his words were read back to him, a befuddled Biden was taken aback.

A journalist enquired if the Democrat was granting Russia “permission for a minor incursion.”

“That’s a good question,” the president laughed.

“Didn’t it sound like that…?”

Ukraine’s leaders believe Putin may now move forward with invasion plans in the coming days.

As 127,000 Russian troops mass on the border, expect a rocket and artillery barrage to seize a land corridor in Donbas, east Ukraine.

However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson quickly intervened to warn the Kremlin off.

“Be in no doubt, any kind of Russian incursion into Ukraine would be a disaster, not just for Ukraine, but for Russia,” he said.

“It would be a global disaster.”

The United Kingdom supports Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss recently stated that the West and Russia and China are in a new Cold War.

She urged Putin to “discontinue and withdraw from Ukraine before committing a major strategic error.”

Later, White House aides rushed to “clarify” Mr Biden’s blunder.

They claimed he meant a cyber attack rather than an invasion when he said “incursion.”

Aides added that any military move by Russia would be met with a “rapid, severe, and unifying response.”

Putin, according to analysts, does not want a long war that could kill tens of thousands of Russians.

A “smash and grab” raid, on the other hand, could wheedle concessions from the West and depose pro-NATO Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Three amphibious assault ships sailed through the English Channel last night as part of Russia’s war preparations…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.