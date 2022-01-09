President of Brazil is out of the hospital.

The president of Brazil has been released from the hospital.

On Monday, Bolsonaro was rushed to the hospital, but doctors determined that surgery was not necessary.

BUENOS AIRES is a city in Argentina.

Jair Bolsonaro, the Brazilian president, was released from the hospital on Wednesday morning, two days after being admitted for an intestinal blockage.

Bolsonaro confirmed his release and thanked those who cared for him by posting photos with doctors on Twitter.

The president was rushed to the Vila Nova Star Hospital in Sao Paulo on Monday with an intestinal blockage while on vacation in the southern state of Santa Catarina.

He will not require surgery, according to the doctors.

Due to a stabbing he received during a 2018 election campaign event, Bolsonaro has had four surgeries.