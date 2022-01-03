President of Elizabethtown College resigns to devote more time to her personal and family life.

Cecilia M McCormick’s decision to resign as president of Elizabethtown College was announced by the Board of Trustees on Monday.

31st, 2021

During her two-and-a-half-year tenure, McCormick cited the time demands of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic and her desire to focus on her personal and family life as reasons for leaving.

“While I am deeply honored and grateful to have had the opportunity to serve the Elizabethtown College community as its president, I have made the difficult decision to step down,” McCormick said in a statement on the university’s website.

“I’m proud of the work we’ve done to keep our college community safe during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.”

However, the pandemic has reinforced for me, as it has for many others, the importance of prioritizing what is most important in our lives.

As we begin a new year, and the college is on solid ground, I believe this is the best decision for my family and me.”

P Edward (Ed) Lovelidge ’82, chair of the Elizabethtown College Board of Trustees, thanked McCormick for her service to the college and community, and praised the school’s achievements during her tenure.

“We recognize the tremendous pressure and time commitment that the pandemic has placed on the role of college president, and we respect Cecilia’s decision to devote her time and energy to her personal and family life,” he said.

Since July 1, 2019, McCormick has been the college’s 15th president and first female.

According to the post, Lovelidge stated that the board is committed to ensuring a smooth leadership transition and that interim leadership will be announced soon.

The search for a successor is expected to last several months.

Elizabethtown College will begin a lecture series with Elizabeth Smart, a survivor of a kidnapping.

COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations are on the rise in Pennsylvania during the holidays.