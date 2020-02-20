President of Mozambique receives portrait of Marcelino dos Santos，national flag in Maputo

President of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi (C) receives the portrait of Marcelino dos Santos and the national flag at the Heroes’ Crypt in Maputo, Mozambique, on Feb. 19, 2020. The remains of former Mozambican liberation fighter and founding member of the country’s ruling party Frelimo, Marcelino dos Santos, were deposited in the Mozambican Heroes’ Crypt after a state funeral held on Wednesday in Maputo. (Photo by Israel Zefanias/Xinhua)