President Trump misidentifies first patient in US to die from coronavirus

President Trump misidentified the first patient in the United States to die from coronavirus during a press conference on Saturday, calling the man ‘a wonderful woman’.

Trump’s blunder came as he was trying to express his condolences to the family of the patient, adding that the victim was a ‘medically high-risk patient in her late 50s.’

Not one official corrected him or rectified the error after he spoke, including Vice President Mike Pence, who has been tasked by Trump to lead efforts against the virus.

A few hours later, Seattle-area officials had their own press conference to say the victim was a man, noting he was in his 50s and had ‘underlying health conditions’.

‘It was a man,’ said Dr. Jeff Duchin, the health officer for Seattle and King County, of the deceased patient, adding the patient was a ‘chronically ill person’ with ‘severe risk factors.’

The victim, who died overnight on Friday, was not immediately identified.

He had been a patient at the Evergreen Health’s hospital in Kirkland, Washington, according to a spokeswoman.

Health officials said the man was one of three new coronavirus cases in the area with no known travel history or links to global hot zones — indicating the deadly outbreak is now likely spreading in communities.

Dr. Jeff Duchin, the health officer for Seattle and King County, made the announcement and said two other new coronavirus cases in Washington were linked to a Life Care nursing facility, a long-term care facility in Kirkland.

One was a woman in her 40s who works at the facility, who is in satisfactory condition. Another was a female resident of Life Care in her 70s, who is in serious condition. Neither had a recent history of travel.

The CDC and local health officials are sending an emergency response team to the Life Care facility to address the emerging outbreak.

The deceased patient, also from King County, did not have a connection to the Life Care facility, Dr. Duchin said.

Washington state now has a total of six coronavirus cases, according to presumptive tests administered locally. The national total in the U.S. is at least 62.

During the rare Saturday press conference, Trump urged politicians and the media not to sensationalize the outbreak and provoke panic.

‘There’s no reason to panic at all,’ he said.

‘Additional cases in the United States are likely, but healthy individuals should be able to fully recover.

‘Healthy people — if you’re healthy, you’ll probably go through a process and you’ll be fine.’

Trump spoke a day after he denounced criticism of his response to the threat as a ‘hoax’ cooked up by his political enemies.

‘Hoax was referring to the action that they take to try and pin this on somebody,’ Trump explained on Saturday when asked if he regretted his words. ‘I’m not talking about what’s happening here, I’m talking about what they’re doing.’

At the press conference, Pence announced new emergency travel restrictions on Iran, Italy, and South Korea, which have been hit by outbreaks.

Any foreign national who has visited Iran in the past 14 days will be banned from entering the U.S., Pence said.

He also said that Trump has authorized the State Department to raise the travel advisory level to outbreak areas in Italy and South Korea to Level Four, the highest level.

Level Four advisories urge Americans not to travel to an area for any reason, though they do not legally forbid travel.

Worldwide, the outbreak that began in Wuhan, China has sickened at least 83,652 people and killed 2,862 in 54 countries.

As of Friday, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases stood at 62, according to the CDC. The majority were people who were evacuated to the U.S. under medical supervision from virus hotspots, including three from Wuhan and 44 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Health experts say that the coronavirus has a low mortality rate, resulting in death in about 2 to 3 percent of cases, the majority of which are elderly patients or those with compromised immune systems.

However, it appears to be highly contagious, spreading quickly through communities. Experts say frequent hand washing is one of the most effective preventative steps that individuals can take to prevent viral spread.