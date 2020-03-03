President Trump mocks ‘mini’ Mike Bloomberg’s 5’7” height, stooping behind podium

President Trump mocked Mike Bloomberg’s height during a speech on Saturday, crouching behind his podium in an apparent impersonation of the billionaire and joked Joe Biden would be ‘in a home someplace’ instead of running the country if he won the presidency.

Trump drew roars of laughter from the audience at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in the D.C. area when he poked fun at Bloomberg’s reported 5’7” stature while ripping into his Tuesday debate performance.

Trump began by commenting that Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, who he referred to as Pocahontas, was ‘really mean to mini Mike’ and she had ‘destroyed’ him.

The president then squatted down so his head was barely visible over the podium and in a mocking tone said: ‘He’s going, ”Oh get me off of this stage!”’

As the crowd applauded and chanted ‘four more years’, Trump shrugged his shoulders, adding: ‘We hit a nerve there, huh? It’s true.’

Trump, 73, then set his sights on ‘sleepy Joe Biden, 77, commenting if he did end up winning the presidency in November, Biden is ‘just going to be sitting in a home someplace and people are going to be running [the government]for him.’

At CPAC, Trump ripped into Bloomberg’s Tuesday debate performance, saying: ‘I think he’s out of it…. I know him well, that was probably the worst debate performance in the history of presidential debates.’

The debate in Las Vegas didn’t go too well for Bloomberg, who was attacked by Warren for using NDAs with some of his female employees who accused him of allowing sexual harassment in the work place and for his ‘stop and frisk’ policy while he was mayor of New York City.

Trump mocked Bloomberg for his massive campaign spending, saying: ‘How’d you like to spend $700 million and end up with nothing? Mini Mike.

‘But he’s going to keep spending the money, I hear his ads stop on Tuesday.

‘It just shows you can’t buy an election, there’s a point at which people say you gotta bring the goods a little bit too, you gotta bring the goods.’

This is not the first time Trump has made fun of Bloomberg’s height, going so far to exaggerate his lack of height, tweeting on February 13: ‘Mini Mike is a 5’4′ mass of dead energy who does not want to be on the debate stage with these professional politicians. No boxes please.’

Trump is 6ft 3in and has claimed Bloomberg stands on boxes to appear taller.

Biden’s campaign hit back at Trump’s ‘being in a home’ remark later on Saturday, saying in a statement: ‘A year from now, Joe Biden will have brought character, honor, and decency back to the White House.’

It continued: ‘He’ll be rebuilding the American middle class, fighting to give every American healthcare — instead of trying to cost millions their coverage — rallying the world against climate change, and reversing Donald Trump’s repugnant and un-American immigration policies.

‘Donald Trump, on the other hand, will be ranting on Twitter about how Deutsche Bank is refusing to give him a loan for ”Trump Tower Moscow: The Second Try”.’

Trump had earlier said of Biden: ‘How could you be easier to beat than Joe? The guy can’t put two sentences together.

‘Here’s a guy said they killed 150 million people with guns and nobody even talks about it.’

During Tuesday’s debate, Biden had mistakenly said 150 million Americans have died from gun violence since 2007, marking the former vice president’s latest gaffe in his campaign to become president.

Trump complained: ‘If I would have said that, it would have been over. You know, it only takes one little phrase for me, like a little couple of words.

‘If you mispronounce a word, you know with all I speak, they say if you pronounce the word ”the.” ”The!” He said “the,”, in an apparent mock of the media.

He continued: ‘If you mispronounce the, ”There’s something going on”.’

Meanwhile, Trump and Bloomberg have been taking digs at one another over the past month, most recently exchanging a war of words over Twitter on February 13.

It kicked off when Trump tweeted Bloomberg was a ‘loser’.

The former New York City mayor responded to Trump, ‘We know many of the same people in NY.

‘Behind your back they laugh at you & call you a carnival barking clown,’ he claimed in a tweet. ‘They know you inherited a fortune & squandered it with stupid deals and incompetence. I have the record & the resources to defeat you. And I will.’

And last week, Bloomberg’s campaign unveiled billboards that ridicule Trump, claiming he cheats at golf, eats burnt steak and that he lost the popular vote in the 2016 election.

The billboards were in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Phoenix, Arizona.

Although Bloomberg didn’t publicly discuss his election advertisements, his campaign admitted they’re meant to be specifically antagonizing to the president ahead of two scheduled Trump 2020 rallies in those cities on the same day.

‘Trump had a rally in Phoenix this week. We made sure there was a nice gift waiting for him,’ they wrote on Twitter.

Just two miles away from the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas, people can see slogans ‘Donald Trump cheats at golf,’ ‘Donald Trump lost the popular vote’ and ‘Donald Trump’s wall fell over.’

The changing billboard also reads ‘Donald Trump has declared bankruptcy six times,’ ‘Donald Trump went broke running a casino,’ and ‘Donald Trump eats burnt steak…Mike Bloomberg likes his medium rare.’