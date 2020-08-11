President Trump Slammed Over Calling COVID-19 ‘The China Plague’ On Twitter

On Tuesday, President Trump came under fire after posting a tweet in which he called the coronavirus, “The China Plague.”

The number of COVID-19 cases has continued to rise in the US. As of August, there have been more than 163,000 coronavirus related deaths in America.

However, Trump shared a message in which he appeared to dismiss the growing number of cases. “More Testing, which is a good thing (we have the most in the world), equals more Cases, which is Fake News Gold. They use Cases to demean the incredible job being done by the great men & women of the U.S. fighting the China Plague!” he tweeted.

One person appeared to be upset that Trump failed to acknowledge the success that other countries have had in containing the coronavirus, unlike the US.

“New Zealand prevented community transmission for over 100 days and then on the emergence of 4 new cases, placed lockdown back,” the individual wrote.

“Meanwhile, 163,000 Americans are dead, 5 million infected and Trump claims they are ‘the best in the world,’ ranting about a ‘China plague’ – shameless.”

Another person added, “Don’t call it the ‘China Plague’ if the United States has 5mil more cases of COVID than China. Also, if you had promoted wearing masks and general safety instead of making this a political issue to fuel re-election, maybe there wouldn’t be so many new cases.”

Whereas, one Twitter user accused Trump of trying to turn the citizens in the US against China. “You muppet. More testing + spread of the disease = more cases. If you’d supported wearing masks from the start of this crisis, we could have had a fighting chance,” the individual tweeted.

“And for the love of God, stop calling it the China Plague. I’ve never seen a prez so intent on creating a divide.”

This is not the first time Trump has suggested that China is responsible for the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the US. When he addressed the nation on the Fourth of July, Trump insisted that the US economy was in a great place despite the “terrible plague from China.”

“We were doing better than any country had ever done in history and not just us, any country, and then we got hit with this terrible plague from China and now we’re getting close to fighting our way out of it,” he said at the time.

“Our country’s coming back, our jobs numbers are spectacular, a lot of things are happening that people don’t quite see yet but you’ll see over the next couple of months.”