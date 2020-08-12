President Trump’s Suburban Housewife Tweet Spurs June Cleaver Comparisons

June Cleaver might be the suburban housewife who plans to happily vote for Donald Trump this November—but the suburban housewives of 2020 may not agree with her.

Now that Joe Biden has officially announced his Vice-Presidential pick in Kamala Harris, the President has taken to social media to discredit the rival Democratic ticket and both of their records and to tout some of his own actions that have been seen as accomplishments within the Republican party. One such action was his recent decision to end low-income housing projects in the suburbs—but his sentiment behind the Tweet appears to have backfired.

“The ‘Suburban housewife’ will be voting for me,” he wrote. “They want safety & are thrilled that I ended the long running program where low income housing would invade their neighborhood. Biden would reinstall it, in a bigger form, with Corey Booker in charge!”

However, many women who identified as “Suburban Housewives” then responded to the tweet, indicating he was referring to the ideal set by June Cleaver on “Leave It To Beaver”–but she wasn’t the typical housewife in 2020.

Others noted that the tweet specifically targeted the reversal of President Obama’s Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) rule and revealed that the rule being reversed (which has been seen as a racially divisive action) would allow for the housewives he seemed to reference to have peace of mind about their duties.

It was also stated that even June Cleaver likely wouldn’t vote for Donald Trump either because she likely wouldn’t agree with his viewpoints.

The comments come as polls have shown that the Biden/Harris ticket is proving to be formidable against the Trump/Pence incumbent one. A recent poll showed that Biden was ahead in two battleground states, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, respectively.

According to the average of several polls on Real Clear Politics, Biden leads Trump in several Battleground states with the exception of North Carolina and also leads in General Election polls.