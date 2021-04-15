Presidents of Iran, Turkey vow to intensify ties by phone

TEHRAN, April 14 (Xinhua) — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan voiced willingness to expand bilateral ties during a phone conversation on Wednesday.

“Relations between the two countries are based on friendship and intimacy, and the development of cooperation between the two countries can help strengthen friendly relations and play a better role in the region,” Rouhani was quoted as saying by the Iranian Presidency’s website.

Rouhani viewed the 28th meeting of the Iran-Turkey Joint Economic Cooperation Commission scheduled for April 27 and 28 as a “roadmap” for economic and commercial ties between the two countries, and expressed his expectation for further cooperation in the fields of energy, transportation, trade, and commerce of commodities.

He also stressed the importance of mutual cooperation in regional and international issues such as the solution to the Syrian crisis through the Astana peace process.

Commenting on recent developments, Rouhani said that “cooperation among regional countries is essential to ensure security, peace and stability.”

On Monday, Iran accused Israel of plotting an incident at an Iranian nuclear facility to disrupt Iran’s efforts to have the U.S. sanctions lifted in the recent Vienna nuclear talks.

For his part, Erdogan voiced satisfaction with the continuity of cooperation between the two countries during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Iranian Presidency’s website noted.

The upcoming meeting of the Turkey-Iran Joint Economic Commission is an example of the determination of both countries to develop bilateral relations, especially in the economic and trade fields, Erdogan added. Enditem