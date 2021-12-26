Presidents of Russia and Egypt talk over the phone about Libya.

Presidents of Russia and Egypt speak by phone about Libya.

Vladimir Putin and Abdel Fattah al-Sisi have agreed to increase cooperation and coordination in order to resolve the Libyan crisis.

CAIRO is the capital city of Egypt.

Russia’s and Egypt’s presidents spoke on the phone on Saturday to discuss the latest developments in Libya.

According to the Egyptian presidency, Vladimir Putin and Abdel Fattah al-Sisi discussed ways to improve bilateral ties.

According to a statement, they agreed to increase mutual cooperation and coordination in order to resolve the Libyan crisis and combat terrorist groups and armed militias.

Since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya has been torn apart by civil war.