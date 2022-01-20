Presidents of Russia and Venezuela speak on the phone.

Presidents Putin and Maduro talk on the phone.

Putin and Maduro speak about bilateral cooperation as well as global issues.

MOSCOW (Sputnik)

According to a Kremlin statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday.

According to the statement, Putin and Maduro discussed “topical issues of Russian-Venezuelan cooperation and the implementation of joint projects in trade, the economy, energy, and other sectors.”

“The importance of continued cooperation in combating the spread of the coronavirus was emphasized, including the shipment of Russian vaccines to Venezuela.”

The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to close cooperation in international affairs, “in accordance with the strategic partnership principles that underpin bilateral relations.”

Putin reaffirmed his unwavering support for the Venezuelan government’s efforts to strengthen the country’s sovereignty and ensure its socio-economic development.

In addition, the two leaders agreed to intensify contacts at various levels.