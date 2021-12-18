Presidents of Turkey and Iran meet to discuss regional issues and bilateral ties.

After last month’s meeting in Turkmenistan, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ebrahim Raisi speak on the phone.

ANKARA (Ankara)

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi.

According to Turkey’s Directorate of Communications, the two leaders spoke about regional issues and steps to strengthen bilateral ties.

When Erdogan and Raisi met last month in Turkmenistan’s capital Ashgabat for the 15th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit, they agreed to improve relations in all areas.

Suleyman Soylu, Turkey’s interior minister, paid a visit to Tehran in October, where he met with his Iranian counterpart, Ahmad Vahidi, and signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen security cooperation.