Presidents of Turkey and Iran talk on the phone.

Erdogan and Raisi talk about bilateral relations as well as regional issues.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Ebrahim Raisi of Iran spoke on the phone on Saturday about bilateral relations and regional issues.

Erdogan told Raisi, according to a statement from Turkiye’s Directorate of Communications, that work on the High-Level Cooperation Council meeting, which will be held in Tehran as soon as possible, as well as the agreements that can be signed, is still ongoing.

Erdogan also stated that Turkiye would like to host the next meeting of the 3(plus)3 format for the Caucasus, which consists of three Caucasus countries – Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia – as well as three neighboring countries – Turkiye, Russia, and Iran.