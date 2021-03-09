Presidium of China’s annual legislative session holds 2nd meeting

BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) — The presidium of the fourth session of the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s national legislature, held its second meeting Tuesday.

The meeting decided to submit multiple documents to lawmakers for deliberation.

The documents include the draft resolutions on the government work report, the outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for national economic and social development and the long-range objectives through the year 2035, the report on the implementation of the 2020 plan and on the 2021 draft plan for national economic and social development, and the budget report.

The documents also include draft decisions on amending the organic law and procedural rules of the NPC, and a revised draft decision on improving the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Li Zhanshu, an executive chairman of the presidium, presided over the meeting.

The presidium’s executive chairpersons met before the meeting to prepare the documents.