Press conference on strengthening quality control for medical supplies and improving market regulation

中文
Speakers:
Jiang Fan, first-level inspector of the Department of Foreign Trade at the Ministry of Commerce
Jin Hai, chief of the Department of General Operation at the General Administration of Customs
Liu Weijun, head of the Department of Certification Regulation at the State Administration for Market Regulation
Zhang Qi, deputy head of the Department of Medical Device Regulation at the National Medical Products Administration
Chairperson:
Mi Feng, spokesperson of the National Health Commission
Date:
April 5, 2020