PRESS DIGEST – Bulgaria – Feb 18

SOFIA, Feb 18 – These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

MONITOR – Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov indicated his government would not push with entering the euro zone’s precursor, the ERM-2 mechanism, until there is a consensus in the Balkan country that the euro adoption is beneficial. Borissov however did not discard the government’s target to enter the ERM-2 by the end of April.

— Bulgarians looking to study in the United Kingdom have dropped by about 10% to 1,700 people on an annual basis, mostly on uncertainty over Brexit, education industry officials said. (Monitor, Trud)

24 CHASA – Approval ratings for prosecutors have increased by 7 percentage points to 28% since the start of the year, mainly due to wide-ranged operations aimed at curbing organised and petty crime, a new survey by independent Trend pollster showed.

— The government plans to sell treasury bonds worth 200 million levs ($110.75 million) next week, bringing the total government debt issued by the start of the year to 800 million levs. Bulgaria can raise up to 2.2 billion levs this year. (Trud, Duma) ($1 = 1.8059 leva)