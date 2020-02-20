PRESS DIGEST – Bulgaria – Feb 19

SOFIA, Feb 19 – These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

— Bulgarian President Rumen Radev told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a telephone call he expected fair price of Russian gas imports to Bulgaria. Radev also said he has accepted Putin’s invitation to attend Victory Day on May 9 in Moscow to mark the 75-th anniversary of victory in World War Two.(24 Chasa, Trud)

— The judge panel of the Supreme Judicial Council started a disciplinary procedure against judge Anton Mitalov, the first Bulgarian official banned from US entry by US State Department over corruption allegations. (24 Chasa, Trud, Monitor)

TRUD – Fast credits extended by specilised credit companies jumped by 19.4% last year to 2.9 billion levs ($1.60 billion), central bank data showed.

— The sales of lottery tickets issued by private companies will be banned as of Friday as the law banning private companies from organising lottery games enters into force. (Trud, Monitor)

($1 = 1.8111 leva)