PRESS DIGEST – Bulgaria – Feb 20

SOFIA, Feb 20 – These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

— Bulgarian wine exports to China have stopped due to the coronavirus outbreak, the head of the Bulgaria’s executive agency on vine and wine. Bulgaria has exported about 5.5 million litres of wine to China in 2019. (Monitor, 24 Chasa)

24 CHASA – Bulgaria’s fifth largest lender First Investment Bank aims to raise between 100 and 200 million levs ($110.33 million) in a public offering at the Bulgarian stock exchange, its chief executive Nedelcho Nedelchev said. The bank has already secured over 70% of the funds needed to prop up its capital.

CAPITAL – Bulgaria remains a net exporter of electricity, data from the start of the year shows, despite a 123% increase in imports and a 26% drop in exports. ($1 = 1.8127 leva)