PRESS DIGEST – Bulgaria – Feb 26

SOFIA, Feb 26 – These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

— One of the three Russians, charged in absentia over the poisoning of Bulgarian arms trader Emilian Gebrev in 2015 and named by his alias Georgi Gorshkov by Bulgarian prosecutors, has been identified by investigative website Bellingcat as Egor Gordienko, an officer with Russian military intelligence GRU, who has been accredited as Russian diplomat to the World Trade Organisation in Geneva in 2017. (Monitor, 24 Chasa)

DUMA – Russian company IDC, registered in Belgrade will build about 100 km of the section of the Bulgarian extension of Turk Stream gas pipeline that will transport Russian gas to central Europe, BGNES news agency said. Bulgaria, which has contracted Saudi Arkad to build the pipeline, said it has not been informed about any sub-contractors of Arkad.

— Some 55,000 small businesses and about 3,000 large household energy consumers would have to buy their electricity on the free market as of July, officials said. Bulgaria plans to fully liberalise its electricity market by 2025. (Trud, 24 Chasa, Monitor)