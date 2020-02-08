PRESS DIGEST – Bulgaria – Feb 6

SOFIA, Feb 6 – These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

— Bulgaria’s Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev has written to the Council of Europe to complain about Serbia´s continued delay to rule on the extradition of Tsvetan Vassilev, ex-majority shareholder in Corporate Commercial Bank, which collapsed in 2014, the prosecutor´s office said in a statement (24 Chasa, Trud, Monitor)

— EU police co-operation agency Europol supported a massive crackdown on illegal IPTV distributors in an operation carried out by the Cybercrime Unit of the Bulgarian General Directorate Combating Organised Crime and led by the Bulgarian Supreme Prosecutor´s Office of Cassation, Europol said (Trud, Monitor)

— Bulgaria, Cyprus and Greece are the EU countries where online transport services and car-pooling are used the least, by only 2% of people aged 16-74, according to a Eurostat 2019 survey (Monitor, Trud)