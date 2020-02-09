PRESS DIGEST – Bulgaria – Feb 7

SOFIA, Feb 7 – These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

— Bulgarian lev currency’s peg to the euro will no longer be set in a law, the parliament decided in a move which opens the way for the Balkan country to enter the euro zone’s two year obligatory “waiting room”, the ERM-2 mechanism. (Trud, 24 Chasa)

SEGA – The government increased the salary of the head of the revenue agency by 10% due to better tax collection, despite that the agency was subject to Bulgaria’s biggest-ever data breach last year when the financial and personal data of over 5 million Bulgarians was hacked.

— Police and prosecutors arrested over 30 custom and border police officers at a border checkpoint with Serbia as part of an anti-graft operation, officials said. (24 Chasa, Trud)