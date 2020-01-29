PRESS DIGEST – Bulgaria – Jan 22

SOFIA, Jan 22 – These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

— Bulgaria´s prosecutor´s office said that it has pressed mismanagement charges against Dragomir Dimitrov, the former head of the State Intelligence Agency. Dimitrov, current Bulgarian general consul in Munich, is accused of failing to exercise his duties in overseeing implementation of the Classified Information Act between July and August 2016 (Trud, Monitor)

— The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency said that it had blocked the import of three consignments of poultry meat from Poland contaminated with salmonella. The total quantity was 37,150kg of whole chicken and 12,900kg chicken leg, the agency said (Monitor, Trud)