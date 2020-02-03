PRESS DIGEST – Bulgaria – Jan 23

SOFIA, Jan 23 – These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

— Bulgaria’s media regulator appointed Andon Baltakov to head the national radio BNR. Batkakov, who has worked for the Associated Press and CNN, took the post after the previous BNR director sacked for turning off air the radio for several hours amid a free speech row. (Capital, 24 Chasa, Trud, Monitor)

— The Commission for forfeiting illegally obtained assets said it would seek to confiscate property worth over 380 million levs from the family of Marinela Arabazhieva and Vetko Arabadzhiev, charged with money laundering and tax evasion. (Mediapool, 24 Chasa, Monitor, Trud)

— A Bulgarian court sentenced the two drivers of a cargo train carrying propane-butane that exploded and killed 7 people and injured dozens of others in the northeastern village of Hitrino in 2016 to 15 and 10 years in jail. (24 Chasa, Mediapool)