PRESS DIGEST – Bulgaria – March 11

SOFIA, March 11 – These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

— Two more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, health authorities said. A 66-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man were admitted to hospital on Monday (24 Chasa, Trud, Monitor)

— Bulgaria is losing tens of millions of levs every day because of Covid-19 new coronavirus as consumption drops, and with fuel consumption down 15%, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said (Trud, 24 Chasa, Monitor)

— Access and visits to the Sofia Zoo were suspended until further notice as Bulgaria seeks to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, the Sofia Municipality said (Monitor, Trud)