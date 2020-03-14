PRESS DIGEST – Bulgaria – March 12

SOFIA, March 12 – These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

— Bulgaria’s national crisis staff announced new measures against coronavirus, varying according to whether an area has seen confirmed cases or not. Cultural and other large-scale indoor events should be limited to no more than 250 people, who stay a meter apart from each other (Trud, Monitor, 24 Chasa)

— The so-called “flu vacation” that saw schools across Bulgaria closed until March 11 has been extended in a number of districts and municipalities, including capital Sofia (24 Chasa, Trud)

— Police confiscated 20,000 surgical masks from a Romanian citizen attempting to take them out of Bulgaria, in violation of a government’s decree banning such exports because of coronavirus, the interior ministry said (Trud, Monitor)