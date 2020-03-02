PRESS DIGEST – Bulgaria – March 2

SOFIA, March 2 – These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

— Migrant pressure on Bulgaria is not serious at the moment and the situation at the country´s border with Turkey is calm, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov told European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a telephone conversation (24 Chasa, Trud, Duma, Monitor)

— Bulgaria´s capital city Sofia is taking steps to disinfect public transport vehicles such as the metro underground railway, buses, trolleys and trams, as a measure against new coronavirus, mayor Yordanka Fandukova said (24 Chasa, Trud, Monitor)

— Low-cost airline Wizz Air has reduced the number of its flights between Bulgaria and Israel and destinations in Italy, respectively, because of new coronavirus. The airline has reduced flights connecting Sofia and Tel Aviv in Israel because of reduced demand resulting from the outbreak of the disease (Trud, Monitor)

— A total of 58 people died in road accidents in Bulgaria in the first two months of 2020, nine fewer the figure for the first two months last year, the Interior Ministry said