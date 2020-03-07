PRESS DIGEST – Bulgaria – March 5

SOFIA, March 5 – These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

MONITOR – Bulgarian parliament rejected in a vote a proposal by the opposition Socialists to lift the sanctions against Russia.

— Bulgaria will hold talks to renegotiate the price of the Azeri gas it plans to start importing from October, after it agreed 40% price cut of Russian gas imports, said Nikolai Pavlov, head of state gas company Bulgargaz. Bulgaria has agreed to take 1.0 billion cubic meters of Azeri natural gas per year. (Monitor, Trud)

— State-owned Bulgarian Energy Holding injected almost 600 million levs ($342 million) in debt-ridden Maritsa East Two coal-fired power plant. Brussels has not given its nod for the state aid. (Capital, Duma, 24 Chasa)

24 CHASA – The water pipeline that should provide drinking water to Bulgaria’s city of Pernik is ready. The severe water shortages in the city of over 100,000 people are not likely to be lifted until May, officials said. ($1 = 1.7559 leva)