PRESS DIGEST- Canada – Jan. 23

** London-based HgCapital LLP is buying a controlling stake in Montreal medical imaging software firm Intelerad Medical Systems Inc for more than C$650 million. https://tgam.ca/2sRVqMT

** Mastercard Inc to open a technology research and development centre in Vancouver with C$49 million ($37.29 million) in incentives from Government of Canada, through its Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF). https://tgam.ca/30OKdJC

** An Ontario Superior Court judge has frozen money owed to John Aquino, former president of Bondfield Construction Company Ltd, from a C$12.5 million ($9.51 million) property sale, saying there is persuasive preliminary evidence of fraud at the company based on work by forensic auditors. https://tgam.ca/2TLPYpT

($1 = 1.3142 Canadian dollars)