PRESS DIGEST- Canada- March 11

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The federal government will release an economic package Wednesday to support workers and provinces affected by the fallout from the new coronavirus outbreak, responding to growing calls for action in the wake of market turmoil and the plummeting price of oil. https://tgam.ca/38Fv9A7

** Ontario has identified what appears to be its first instance of community transmission of the new coronavirus in a man who attended a major international conference in Toronto last week. https://tgam.ca/2W1MpwH

** The federal government intends to designate plastics as toxic substances, a move industry stakeholders say is unduly aggressive and detrimental to the sector’s brand. https://tgam.ca/2wLDSDK

NATIONAL POST

** Theresa Tait Day, a former Wet’suwet’en hereditary leader, told MPs a pipeline project had been “hijacked” by five male chiefs and criticized Liberal cabinet ministers for making a secret deal with them. http://bit.ly/2Q5AudD

