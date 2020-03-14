PRESS DIGEST- Canada- March 12

March 12 – The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Alain Bellemare is out as the chief executive of Bombardier Inc in a major shakeup of leadership positions at two Quebec business institutions. https://tgam.ca/2TKDVZC

** A growing number of Canadian companies are asking employees to work from home in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. https://tgam.ca/33gOg2j

** A child in Calgary has tested positive for COVID-19, the first known case of the virus infecting a minor in Canada. https://tgam.ca/33nj2qB

** As the Liberal government announced C$1 billion ($722.44 million) to battle coronavirus, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said COVID-19 could ultimately infect between 30 and 70 per cent of Canadians. http://bit.ly/2W6fya8 (1 Canadian dollar = $0.7225) ($1 = 1.3842 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)