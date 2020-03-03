PRESS DIGEST- Canada- March 2

March 2 – The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Bondfield Construction Co Ltd’s court-appointed monitor is asking a judge to freeze the assets of its former Chief Executive Officer John Aquino. https://tgam.ca/38gNtPY

** Canadian government has increased its focus on national security reviews in recent years with the vast majority aimed at investments coming from China, a recent report covering the 2018 to 2019 fiscal year reveals. https://tgam.ca/39hHBqK

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)