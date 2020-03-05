PRESS DIGEST- Canada- March 3

March 3 – The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** British Columbia Premier John Horgan said a tentative deal with Wet’suwet’en Nation won’t stop Coastal GasLink construction. https://tgam.ca/3cpKlo4

** Former Gluskin Sheff executive Peter Mann is named co-CEO of Grayhawk Investment Strategies as company plans national expansion. https://tgam.ca/3arsxHx

** Bank of Canada is facing pressure to cut interest rates amid coronavirus fears https://tgam.ca/2wnrMQT

NATIONAL POST

** Alberta Premier Jason Kenney unveiled $100 million orphan well fund as part of jobs plan, but noted that coronavirus could derail stimulus. http://bit.ly/38l3YKC (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)