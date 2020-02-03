Prevention measures taken on buses to prevent spread of coronavirus in Beijing

A staff member disinfects a bus handrail at a bus station in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 3, 2020. Monday marks the first working day after the Spring Festival holidays for Beijing. Beijing Public Transport Corporation has taken measures such as cleaning and disinfecting buses, ventilating the air, measuring the temperatures of staff members and ensuring staffs working with face masks to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)