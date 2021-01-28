Preview: Barca – Athletic Club standout game in Spain’s Matchday 21

MADRID, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — FC Barcelona and Athletic Club Bilbao face each other for the third time in a month on Sunday in the most attractive game on the 21st round of matches in La Liga.

Barca will be looking for revenge after Athletic Club twice came back from behind to beat them 3-2 in the final of the Spanish Supercup a fortnight ago, while the Basque side travel to Barcelona aiming to continue their impressive run of results and performances under coach Marcelino Garcia.

Barca won 3-2 in Bilbao on Marcelino’s debut as Athletic coach, but the Basque side have improved since then as their Supercup wins over Real Madrid and Barca and 5-1 thrashing of Getafe on Monday show.

The game is also likely to have its fair share of tension following Leo Messi’s sending off in the Supercup and the Athletic defense and midfield will once again look to stop the Argentinean producing his best football in a game Barca have to win to maintain their already slim hopes of winning the league title.

The weekend matches kick off on Friday with a vital meeting in the relegation zone as fifth from bottom Valladolid entertain bottom of the table Huesca. A win for Valladolid, who rested players in their midweek Copa del Rey defeat to Levante, would lift them clear of the bottom three, while leaving Huesca with an almost impossible task if they want to survive.

Eibar and Sevilla kick off Saturday in a game where most eyes will be on Eibar’s impressive goalkeeper Marco Dmitrovic, who has agreed to join Sevilla for next season, and Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri after the Moroccan has scored two hat-tricks in his last three appearances.

Real Madrid will again be without Zinedine Zidane in the dugout for their home game to Levante as he continues to recover from the coronavirus, but that wasn’t an issue for last weekend’s 4-1 win away to Alaves in which Karim Benzema starred and Eden Hazard showed signs of recovering his form.

Valencia coach Javi Gracia remains under pressure after his side’s tame Copa del Rey exit in Sevilla and needs a win in his side’s East-coast derby against struggling Elche, who have slipped to second from bottom after a run of 13 games without a win.

Real Sociedad are another side currently struggling to win matches and after their Copa del Rey defeat to Betis, coach Imanol Alguacil takes his team to face Villarreal after a run of just two wins in 15 games, with one of those victories against third tier Cordoba.

From looking possible title contenders two months ago, ‘La Real’ now need to turn their fortunes around in order to ensure they don’t slide into mid-table.

Getafe and Alaves both need to recover from heavy defeats when they meet on Sunday: Getafe lost 5-1 in Bilbao, while Alaves were beaten by Real Madrid and have shipped 11 goals in three games since Abelardo Fernandez returned as first team coach.

League leaders Atletico Madrid will expect to win in Cadiz and add to their run of seven consecutive victories and 14 wins from their last 15 league matches, while Celta Vigo will hope the return of Iago Aspas away to Granada will help them recover from a run of four defeats in five games without their talismanic striker and captain.

The round of games finishes on Monday as Betis look to continue their recent run of form at home to Osasuna, who last weekend won their first game in three months. Enditem