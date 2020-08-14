Preview: Barcelona, Bayern in duel of titans

LISBON, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — Two giants of world football, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, will make this Friday at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, the most anticipated quarterfinal match of the UEFA Champions League 2020, gathering on the field no less than 10 titles of the biggest tournament in Europe.

After easily defeating the talented Napoli in the previous round, Barcelona is excited to make the decision, leaving the impression that the bad phase before the pandemic is in the past.

With Lionel Messi’s undisputed leadership, Barca proved themselves much more showy football against the Italians, with much more consistent offensive and defensive performances.

For this decision, the hitherto contested coach Quique Setien will count on the reinforcement of the striking striker Ousmane Dembele, who has recovered from injury and will be an option, at least, on the bench.

Many point out that Setien’s future as Barcelona coach depends on both the performance and the result of the Catalan team in the Champions League.

Barca’s only absence for the match will be defender Samuel Umtiti, who injured his knee and will not be able to be on the pitch against the Germans, and midfielder Arthur Melo, who was removed from the group due to disciplinary problems.

On the Bayern Munich side, there is great confidence that the team comes to the confrontation at its best.

The Bavarians arrived in Lisbon after an excellent season, with the title of champion of the Bundesliga and the German Cup, in addition to eliminating Chelsea in the round of 16 of the Champions League by an aggregate score of a relentless 7-1.

This ensured the Germans one of the best European attacks, led by inspired Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, who is the competition’s top scorer and the continent’s top scorer with an impressive 53 goals in 44 games of the season.

The likely lineup for Bayern Munich must have: Neuer; Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Thiago, Goretzka; Coman, Muller, Gnabry; and Lewandowski.

Barcelona’s Catalans must come to the field with: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Vidal, Sergi Roberto (Griezmann); Lionel Messi, and Suarez.

The winner of the match will wait for the definition of the opponent in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League that will come out of next Saturday’s match between Manchester City and Lyon. Enditem