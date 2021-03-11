Preview: Drama at top and bottom of table in La Liga round 27

MADRID, March 11 (Xinhua) — The 27th round of games in La Liga looks as if it is going to keep the pressure on at the top of the table, while there could be changes in the ever-tenser battle to avoid relegation.

The weekend kicks off with a Valencia derby between Levante and Valencia in which the home side has the chance to forget their recent Copa del Rey semifinal disappointment and take local bragging rights against their traditionally more powerful neighbors.

Saturday starts with second from bottom Alaves at home to Cadiz. Alaves have to recover from Monday night’s defeat which saw them surrender a 2-0 lead away to Betis to lose 3-2, and coach Abelardo Fernandez will be under pressure if his side fails to win.

Elche’s win at home to Eibar last week pulled them out of the bottom three, but they face a difficult trip to play Real Madrid, who could welcome Eden Hazard and Sergio Ramos back after injury ahead of their Champions League return leg against Atalanta.

Atletico Madrid opened up an eight-point lead over Real Madrid and went six clear of FC Barcelona with their 2-1 win at home to Athletic Club Bilbao on Wednesday and they will look to maintain that lead away to Getafe.

Five defeats in six games means that Getafe are still in danger of relegation and they will be without suspended forward Jaime Mata for Atletico’s visit. Atletico are also in Champions League action next week, but Diego Simeone will likely resist the temptation to make too many changes to his starting 11.

Valladolid’s 2-1 win at home to Getafe lifted them three points clear of the relegation zone, but they face a difficult visit to play Osasuna, who were unlucky to lose 2-0 at home to Barcelona a week ago.

Celta Vigo entertain Athletic Club in what promises to be an entertaining game to get the ball rolling on Sunday. Athletic’s defeat in the Metropolitano ended an eight-game unbeaten run, but still highlighted their constant improvement under Marcelino Garcia Toral, while Celta showed they are as sharp in attack as they are blunt in defense in a 4-3 win in Huesca last week.

Huesca remain bottom of the table and have a difficult task at home to FC Barcelona on Sunday evening. Although Barca were knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint Germain on Tuesday, the 1-1 draw in Paris highlighted the recent improvement in both the performances and the confidence of Ronald Koeman’s side, where speculation is increasing that Leo Messi can be persuaded to sign a new contract.

Real Sociedad travel to Granada aiming to extend their six-game unbeaten run against a rival that plays Europa League football in Thursday night. Arguably Real Sociedad’s main problem in the coming days is if they start to be distracted by thoughts on their Copa del Rey final against Athletic Club on April 3rd.

There is drama in the Ipurua Stadium where third from bottom Eibar have to end a nine-game run without a win when they entertain Villarreal, who have slipped to seventh after going eight games without winning.

Sunday also sees the Seville derby as fourth place Sevilla host local rivals Betis in what is arguably the most passionate derby in Spain between two sides with no love lost between them.

Four straight wins have lifted Betis into sixth and they should be optimistic of taking something against their neighbors, who missed out on a cup final spot and crashed out of the Champions League in just seven days. Enditem