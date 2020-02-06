Preview: Inter eager to maintain title challenge in Milan derby

By sportswriter Yao Youming

XI’AN, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) — Italian Serie A title contenders Inter Milan face off against city rivals AC Milan this weekend. Here are a few things to look out for ahead of the Milan derby.

1. A turning point for the Nerazzurri?

In the corresponding fixture in 2009-10, new signing Wesley Sneijder helped Inter beat Milan 4-0, paving the way for a fantastic season for the Nerazzurri that culminated in them winning Serie A, the Coppa Italia and the UEFA Champions League.

Ten years on, Inter currently sit second in the Serie A standings, three points behind perennial champions Juventus and two ahead of Lazio, who have a game in hand.

Inter fans would like to once again see the derby as a stepping stone on the club’s path to glory. This time, the new signing is Christian Eriksen, with many fans hoping the Dane can bring them trophies and success just as Sneijder did 10 years ago.

Under the guidance of head coach Antonio Conte, Chinese-owned Inter are fighting on three fronts, with the side still in the Europa League and Coppa Italia alongside their Serie A title challenge.

But despite their good season, football fans know that form often goes out of the window in a derby fixture, and Inter will have to pull out all the stops to win the game and keep the pressure on Juventus and Lazio.

2. Zlatan’s revenge?

Veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was a key player for Inter from 2006 to 2009. During that period, the Swede helped Inter win three consecutive league titles, but never won the UEFA Champions League.

In the summer of 2009, Ibrahimovic joined Spanish giants FC Barcelona, expecting to finally win Europe’s biggest club competition with his new side.

But in an ironic turn of events, cup holders Barca crashed out and it was Ibrahimovic’s old club Inter who won that season’s Champions league.

Ibrahimovic then joined A.C. Milan in 2010, helping the team to that season’s Serie A title, before leaving in 2012 for Paris Saint-Germain.

Now 38, Ibrahimovic returned to the Rossoneri in January on a six-month deal after his contract with Los Angeles Galaxy expired.

“I’ll fight together with my teammates to change the course of this season. I will do everything to make it happen,” the 38-year-old said at his unveiling.

Milan have taken 10 points in four games since Ibrahimovic’s return, and though the Swede missed the match against Hellas Verona with a bout of flu, few would bet against him returning to haunt his old side in the derby.

3. Inter’s “old father” to miss out?

In China, Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic is known as “the old father from Slovenia”.

But the 35-year-old has a fractured finger in his left hand and is likely to miss the Milan derby and a series of crucial fixtures ahead.

The Nerazzurri are set to take on Lazio on February 16, before facing Juventus on March 1.

For the club which is targeting a first Serie A title since 2010 and has the best defensive record in the league, Handanovic’s absense may have a significant bearing on the season’s outcome.