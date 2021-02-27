Preview: Matchday 25 promises to be vital in La Liga title race

MADRID, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) — The 25th round of games in La Liga could see the battle for the title get closer than ever as Atletico Madrid face a difficult away tie, Real Madrid entertain an in-form Real Sociedad and fourth place Sevilla take on third-placed Barcelona.

The round of games gets under way on Friday night when Levante entertain Athletic Club Bilbao in what is a trial run for the Copa del Rey semifinal return leg next week between the two sides in the same ground.

Levante are without injured Enis Bardhi, while Athletic lose Unai Lopez and Dani Garcia through suspension.

There is a vital relegation clash to kick off Saturday as an improving Huesca, who have won two of their last four games, visit fourth from bottom Eibar.

Sevilla face Barca in a vital game for both sides’ title hopes, which is also a repeat of the first leg of their Cup semifinals which Sevilla won 2-0 a fortnight ago.

The two sides meet again in the Cup in the Camp Nou next Wednesday, but with Barca just two points ahead of Sevilla with an extra game played and both teams still in with a chance of the league title, neither can hold anything back.

Barca coach Ronald Koeman rested Ousmane Dembele, Sergino Dest, Sergio Busquets and Antoine Griezmann for his side’s rescheduled game against Elche on Wednesday and they presumably start in the Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

Alaves look for just their second win in 10 games when they play Osasuna in a regional derby on Saturday afternoon knowing they drew 1-1 in Osasuna’s El Sadar Stadium two months ago, while Saturday’s last game between Getafe and Valencia looks to be make or break for Getafe coach Jose Bordalas.

A run of five consecutive games without a goal and just one win in seven has seen Getafe crash into the relegation dogfight and with speculation already mounting about his possible successor, anything other than a win will see Bordalas sacked.

League leaders Atletico travel to face Villarreal on Sunday in the middle of a crisis of form, which has seen them lose two and draw one of their last three games and their lead at top of the table reduced to just three points.

Villarreal haven’t won in their last six league games, but Gerard Moreno and Paco Alcacer will cause problems to an Atletico defense that has gone an uncharacteristic eight games without keeping a clean sheet.

Celta will expect three points from their home game against second from bottom Valladolid, whose coach Sergio Gonzalez is another man under pressure after seven games without a win, while Cadiz need to show the form they produced last weekend in the Camp Nou if they are to take anything from their home game against a constantly improving Betis in an Andalusian derby.

Despite their midweek defeat to Barca, Elche have improved since the return of Fran Escriba as coach and will hope to take advantage of Granada’s tired legs after their Europa League visit to Napoli.

The round of games finishes on Monday night as Real Madrid entertain Real Sociedad.

Real Sociedad have won their last three league games, while Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane will hope that he can recover some players from injury. Enditem