Preview: Real Madrid and Barca look to bounce back following cup exits

MADRID, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — Matchday 23 of the Liga Santander sees league leaders Real Madrid and second-place FC Barcelona look to recover from their shock exits from the Copa del Rey knockout competition on Thursday night.

Real Madrid travel to Osasuna’s ever-complicated El Sadar Stadium in the wake of their 4-3 home defeat to Real Sociedad and Zinedine Zidane will be able to count on the small comfort that at least players such as Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane and Casemiro were rested for Thursday’s debacle, which saw their defense opened up time and again by Real Sociedad’s attack.

Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard could also be in line to return in Pamplona, although it is unlikely either of them will be in Zidane’s starting 11.

If Real Madrid have a difficult task to recover, Barca’s looked to be even tougher after Quique Setien’s side was stunned by Inaki Williams’s injury-time winner away to Athletic Club Bilbao.

Setien takes Barca to face the club that sacked him last season and a Betis side capable of rapid counter-attacking football will pose a threat to Barca, who will be without Ousmane Dembele for the rest of the season after he tore a ligament in his thigh.

Gerard Pique is also out for the trip to Seville through suspension, although the groin injury he picked up in Bilbao would have sidelined him anyway.

The Barca press highlighted on Thursday that they produced one of their best performances since Setien replaced Ernesto Valverde at the club, but failure to win in the Benito Villamarin could see them drop six points behind Real Madrid and with no Cup as a consolation, the alarm bells will start ringing louder than ever.

Saturday sees a huge game in the battle to finish in the top-four as third place Getafe entertain fifth place Valencia in what promises to be an evenly balanced game between two in-form sides, although Valencia were another favorite to tumble out of the Cup in midweek.

Meanwhile forth place Sevilla travel to Celta Vigo, who have to start turning improved performances into points as they languish second from bottom of the table.

The weekend kicks off on Friday night with a Basque derby between Alaves and Eibar, with both sides needing a win to put space between themselves and the bottom three.

Sunday sees another derby in the Basque region as Real Sociedad and Athletic have to put their Cup successes to the backs of their minds before they play a game that could have an important bearing on who plays in Europe next season.

Athletic haven’t won in six league games and will be without the suspended Inigo Martinez for the short trip to face his former club.

Elsewhere Javier Aguirre’s vastly improved Leganes travel to face Levante, who have lost their last four games but were unlucky not to take anything from Barca last weekend, while Valladolid are at home to Villarreal, whose league form has improved of late, but who also were the victims of a midweek Cup shock when they were dumped out of the quarterfinals by second-tier Leganes.

Finally, there will be drama in Cornella as the bottom of the table Espanyol entertain fourth from bottom Mallorca in a game both sides have to win and neither can afford to lose. Enditem