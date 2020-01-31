Preview: Real Madrid likely to rotate for Zaragoza cup tie

MADRID, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Real Madrid travel to Zaragoza on Thursday as clear favorites to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey against a team aiming to return to La Liga after six seasons in Spain’s second tier.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane may ring the changes with half an eye on Saturday’s derby with Atletico Madrid, and players such as Vinicius Jr, Marcelo and Luka Jovic are likely to start.

Zaragoza sealed a historic 6-1 win at home to Real Madrid in the semifinals of the Copa in 2006, but much has changed since then and anything other than a Madrid win would be a massive shock.

Cup holders Valencia travel to face Cultural Leonesa on Wednesday and will be anxious to avoid another upset after their opponents dispatched Atletico Madrid in the last round.

It will be interesting to see if Spain international Rodrigo is in the Valencia side, with the striker linked with a move to FC Barcelona.

There is an interesting tie in the Basque country as Real Sociedad entertain Osasuna with Alexander Isak rapidly becoming a hero in San Sebastian after his goalscoring display against Mallorca at the weekend.

Osasuna have lost striker Chimy Avila for the rest of the season with a knee injury and have signed Getafe forward Enric Gallego to provide cover.

Rayo Vallecano will be looking to cause another upset when they entertain Villarreal at the Vallecas stadium. Rayo beat Real Betis on penalties in the previous round, while Villarreal cruised past Girona.

Finally Granada make the trip to face third-tier Badajoz hoping to avoid the fate of Eibar, who were well beaten in the Nuevo Vivero stadium a week ago.

Thursday sees Barcelona at home to Leganes, while Sevilla visit Mirandes in the last two ties of the round.