Previously, Pa.

Former Pennsylvania House Speaker Mike Turzai has been rumored to be considering running for governor against a crowded field of Republicans.

He announced his withdrawal from the race on Wednesday.

“While I did not officially announce my candidacy for governor, friends and supporters encouraged me to consider running this year,” Turzai said in a statement.

“It was an honor to serve the Commonwealth as a speaker, making a positive difference in advancing school choice, energy independence, renewed manufacturing, and unborn child protection,” he continued.

Although I will always be grateful for the many kind messages and well-wishes that I have received, what matters most to me right now is focusing on my family and work.”

Turzai resigned from the House of Representatives in June 2020 to become general counsel for Peoples, the Pittsburgh-based natural gas division of Bryn Mawr-based Essential Utilities, Inc.

However, rumors circulated in the weeks and months leading up to this year’s gubernatorial election that Turzai might run for governor again.

In 2018, he ran for that office against a much smaller field of GOP candidates before withdrawing to focus on ensuring the GOP maintained its House majority when it became clear he would not win the party’s endorsement.

When Turzai showed up at a Jan. event, he added fuel to the fire about his possible run.

5 gubernatorial debate at Dickinson College, prompting speculation that he was there to assess the field.

Then, on Saturday, he spoke to over 100 members of the Republican state committee from 24 counties in central Pennsylvania, as well as 12 declared gubernatorial candidates.

Turzai received no write-in votes when a straw poll was taken at the end of that meeting on a ballot that omitted his name due to his last-minute request to speak with GOP committee members.

With his announcement, the field for the GOP primary on May 17 has been reduced to Lou Barletta of Luzerne County, Shawn Berger of Northampton County, Guy Ciarrocchi of Chester County, Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman of Centre County, Montgomery County Commissioner Joe…

